ECT Shock Therapy Does What?┃Electroconvulsive Therapy ┃Shock Therapy
25 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
Are you thinking of doing electroconvulsive or shock therapy? This man did.
Keywords
healthpsychiatryspiritualdepressionchristianityreligiondemonmedicinementalpsychologylosstraumaschizophreniashockect
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos