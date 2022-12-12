Create New Account
Bolsonaro Listens to the People. Hear them. The Lords Prayer.
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
While Bolsonaro did not make a speech, I think plenty was spoken. He stood up in attention and in silence, besides the presidential guard, attentively LISTENING to the crowd.

After a bugle call, the guard withdrew, and a pastor came forward to pray for unity and peace. After that, the crowd recited the Lord's prayer in unison. The president thanked the crowd and walked back to the palace.

MASSIVE POPULARITY. This is our leader.


Source: Paul Serran  https://t.me/PaulSerranchannel/12986


