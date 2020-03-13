© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to take Vit C by mouth to prevent Covid-19 infection
Follow
14
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12877 views • March 13, 2020
Tke Vit C (I recommend pure powder), 5,000-10,000 mg or more daily. Divided into 2-3 times or more. Add 1-2 cups of cold or warm water (don’t use hot water), in a glass bottle (don‘t use metal or plastic container). Drink slowly over 1-2 hours. For children 12 or younger, you can reduce the dose to ~5,000 mg daily, in the same manner described above. In the unfortunate event that you catch Covid-19 virus, don’t panic. Take 2,000 - 3,000 mg every 2 - 3 hours, you may even want to achieve a little bit of a watery diarrhea, called VC Flush. VC Flush shows that you have saturated your Vit C absoprtion and will flush out possible toxins in your gut. Drink plenty of water when you do this, you may even want to add some salt to prevent dehydration. This will most likely clear your illness in no time.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.