How to take Vit C by mouth to prevent Covid-19 infection

Tke Vit C (I recommend pure powder), 5,000-10,000 mg or more daily. Divided into 2-3 times or more. Add 1-2 cups of cold or warm water (don’t use hot water), in a glass bottle (don‘t use metal or plastic container). Drink slowly over 1-2 hours. For children 12 or younger, you can reduce the dose to ~5,000 mg daily, in the same manner described above. In the unfortunate event that you catch Covid-19 virus, don’t panic. Take 2,000 - 3,000 mg every 2 - 3 hours, you may even want to achieve a little bit of a watery diarrhea, called VC Flush. VC Flush shows that you have saturated your Vit C absoprtion and will flush out possible toxins in your gut. Drink plenty of water when you do this, you may even want to add some salt to prevent dehydration. This will most likely clear your illness in no time.