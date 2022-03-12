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Space weapons --- aka -- DEW
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844 views • March 12, 2022
STAR WARS The terrifying future space weapons – ‘rods from God’ meteorites, molten metal cannons and weaponised asteroids
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/7970143/space-war-weapons-satellites-shoot-down/
Putin revealed a new alliance with China to create space weapons that could unleash havoc in the West if its satellites were targeted.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17127495/putin-alliance-china-space-weapons-plunge-west-dark-ages/
Russian and Chinese space weapons could send the West into the Dark Ages should it destroy satellites.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13344900/russia-china-space-weapons-crash-economy/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/who/vladimir-putin/
Putin's state owned TV issued a chilling threat that Russia may deploy the system to destroy some 32 Western satellites to render Nato missiles useless.
Putin used the weapon to destroy a redundant Soviet-era Tselina-D military reconnaissance satellite — blasting it into an orbital debris storm.
SPACE WARS Russia ‘conducts anti-satellite weapons test forcing ISS crew to take shelter from debris,’ Space Command reveals
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/03/04/flup-m04.html
STARLINK = SKYNET satellite constellation will operate in the high-frequency 5G bands above 24 GHz
STARLINK = SKYNET satellite constellation will operate in the high-frequency 5G bands above 24 GHz
GEOENGINEERED TRANSHUMANISM AND OUR WEAPONIZED ENVIRONMENT with ELANA FREELAND
https://rumble.com/vsn7f4-geoengineered-transhumanism-and-our-weaponized-environment-with-elana-freel.html
Could Google Become Skynet? 8 Products That Prove It's Already There
https://rumble.com/vt7v1e-could-google-become-skynet-8-products-that-prove-its-already-there.html
INTERNATIONAL APPEAL Stop 5G on Earth and in Space
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org/the-appeal/
5G Wireless Communication and Health Effects—A Pragmatic Review Based on Available Studies Regarding 6 to 100 GHz
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6765906/pdf/ijerph-16-03406.pdf
Wi-Fi is an important threat to human health
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0013935118300355/pdfft?isDTMRedir=true&;download=true
https://www.sciencedirect.com/sdfe/reader/pii/S0013935118300355/pdf
SpaceX
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SpaceX
Skynet (Terminator)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skynet_(Terminator)
Elon Musk
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elon_Musk
Starlink_SpaceX_1584_satellites_72_Planes_22each.png (500×550)
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/1a/Starlink_SpaceX_1584_satellites_72_Planes_22each.png
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/7970143/space-war-weapons-satellites-shoot-down/
Putin revealed a new alliance with China to create space weapons that could unleash havoc in the West if its satellites were targeted.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17127495/putin-alliance-china-space-weapons-plunge-west-dark-ages/
Russian and Chinese space weapons could send the West into the Dark Ages should it destroy satellites.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13344900/russia-china-space-weapons-crash-economy/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/who/vladimir-putin/
Putin's state owned TV issued a chilling threat that Russia may deploy the system to destroy some 32 Western satellites to render Nato missiles useless.
Putin used the weapon to destroy a redundant Soviet-era Tselina-D military reconnaissance satellite — blasting it into an orbital debris storm.
SPACE WARS Russia ‘conducts anti-satellite weapons test forcing ISS crew to take shelter from debris,’ Space Command reveals
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/03/04/flup-m04.html
STARLINK = SKYNET satellite constellation will operate in the high-frequency 5G bands above 24 GHz
STARLINK = SKYNET satellite constellation will operate in the high-frequency 5G bands above 24 GHz
GEOENGINEERED TRANSHUMANISM AND OUR WEAPONIZED ENVIRONMENT with ELANA FREELAND
https://rumble.com/vsn7f4-geoengineered-transhumanism-and-our-weaponized-environment-with-elana-freel.html
Could Google Become Skynet? 8 Products That Prove It's Already There
https://rumble.com/vt7v1e-could-google-become-skynet-8-products-that-prove-its-already-there.html
INTERNATIONAL APPEAL Stop 5G on Earth and in Space
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org/the-appeal/
5G Wireless Communication and Health Effects—A Pragmatic Review Based on Available Studies Regarding 6 to 100 GHz
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6765906/pdf/ijerph-16-03406.pdf
Wi-Fi is an important threat to human health
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0013935118300355/pdfft?isDTMRedir=true&;download=true
https://www.sciencedirect.com/sdfe/reader/pii/S0013935118300355/pdf
SpaceX
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SpaceX
Skynet (Terminator)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skynet_(Terminator)
Elon Musk
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elon_Musk
Starlink_SpaceX_1584_satellites_72_Planes_22each.png (500×550)
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/1a/Starlink_SpaceX_1584_satellites_72_Planes_22each.png
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
Keywords
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