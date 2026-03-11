THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 13: The Attitude of Your Heart

Jesus wanted to set forth the doctrine of His future church, but the Jews were only interested in their self-serving policies because the God-man’s words conflicted with their desires. Murder was common and Jesus emphatically stated that homicide was unacceptable regardless of the circumstances and was never an option in the Kingdom of God.

It struck a raw nerve when the God-man talked about anger. The Son of God warned that aside from righteous anger directed at sin, this powerful emotion is not tolerated in the spirit world. Unforgiveness does not exist in heaven and those who claim to be followers of Jesus need to seek reconciliation before they come to present an offering to the Lord.

Jesus astonished the people with His words, but the God-man was simply setting the standard by which they should live. Your attitude is like the aroma of your heart. Do you smell good? How well do you measure up to the words of Jesus?

APRIL 9, 2023

