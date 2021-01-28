Empowered Call for America

Invocation for Divine Justice upon Earth.

“Thus saith the LORD, the Holy One of Israel, and his Maker, ask me of things to come concerning my sons, and concerning the work of my hands, command ye me.” Isaiah 45:11



If you love America and all that it has stood for; if you feel, as did our Founding Fathers, that every American has the sovereign right to pursue true living, liberty from oppression, happiness; if you know prayer works, work this prayer!



America requires our intercession now. Here is a potent prayer tool for you. As you view and listen to the power-packed, couplet commands, please make this prayer your own. Give it daily! Share it far and wide!



In just 50 lines and a mere 277 words, issues surrounding respect for life in the womb, safety from harm for all children, returning prayer to our schools, living by the Golden-Rule, a gold-standard for our currency, and much more are named and their resolutions invoked into reality by our belief and trust in God’s promise to “command ye me!”



Jesus Christ now drains the swamp,

Binds all darkness, liars, pomp!



Pedophiles exposed and bound;

No more sex slaves on Earth found!



In America we pray

In our schools now ev’ry day!



Satanists and witchcraft gone!

In God’s name, your day is done!



No more unborn babies slain;

Right to life on Earth now reigns!



Freedom, justice, truth prevail!

Bind all evil; pierce the veil!



Common Core, you are no more!

Now our children learn and soar!



Violent movies, out the door

With your cursing, sex and gore!



Holy Spirit, clear the air!

Chemtrails in our sky no more!



Righteous leaders everywhere;

All mankind returns to prayer!



Banksters jailed by Michael’s sword;

Deep state bound by Christ’s pure word!



Gold now backs our currency;

No more Fed; we all are free!



Golden Rule on Earth our jewel;

Loving-kindness, faith prevail!



All know Jesus Christ, God’s Son!

Truth and righteousness have won!



Blaze the light of virtue here!

Love has overcome all fear!



Sharia law we now remand!

Agenda 21 is banned!



Illuminati, bound and gone!

One worlders, your day is done!



Christ now reigns in all men’s hearts!

Millennium of peace now starts!



Michael, bind all demons here!

Souls now saved from death and fear!



Heaven’s armies now hold sway!

Tares burned up right now, today!



Temples filled with songs of praise!

Power-prayers resound and blaze!



Children free to play again!

Gangs no more; all shootings gone!



Colleges are turned around!

Anarchists no more are found!



America is on the mend

As through prayer we her defend!



God bless us in liberty!

God reigns o’er our land, now free!



—Anonymous