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Sheep wear Masks Patriots wear Stupid things to wake up sheep
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274 views • July 04, 2020
Sheep wear Masks Patriots wear Stupid things to wake up sheep
Voltaire — Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.
Photos and Videos to Expose painful Truths
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Voltaire — Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.
Photos and Videos to Expose painful Truths
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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