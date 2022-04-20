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Episode 3: Candace Owens - A Shot in the Dark (Circumcision Decision - Vitamin K Continued)
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590 views • April 20, 2022
Time to stop being bullied in health decisions for our children. We are allowed to talk about Big Pharma and it’s ever-increasing vaccination schedule, unabashedly.
In this episode, we will continue talking about the Vitamin K shot as there is much more to unpack.
Video Source: https://parler.com/feed/0c5f8f0d-4f86-4589-a209-73a4f4dc2521
Candace Owens Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO
Candace Owens Parler Account: https://parler.com/Candace
In this episode, we will continue talking about the Vitamin K shot as there is much more to unpack.
Video Source: https://parler.com/feed/0c5f8f0d-4f86-4589-a209-73a4f4dc2521
Candace Owens Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO
Candace Owens Parler Account: https://parler.com/Candace
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