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Copyright © Doug Addison.Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/houses-of-the-seers/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "This month I have been teaching on how to open your ability to hear The LORD. This is also called the seer realm.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I bring clarification to what it really means to be a seer. I do some ministry as well. And get ready to take communion with me at the end!"