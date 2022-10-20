Copyright © Doug Addison.Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/houses-of-the-seers/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "This month I have been teaching on how to open your ability to hear The LORD. This is also called the seer realm.

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I bring clarification to what it really means to be a seer. I do some ministry as well. And get ready to take communion with me at the end!"



