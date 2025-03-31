Discovery place of judgment day on the Moon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A video about how the place of judgment day is visible on the moon showing 3 big spots which are places of the bottom of the earth, I think Allah swt will turn the earth upside down like he said in the Quran in chapter 14 ibrahiem verse 48 and 3 groups will arise on judgement day like Allah swt says in chapter Waqiah and I think its those 3 Spots on the moon which gives a mirror reflection, how the bottom of the earth got on the moon is also another theory which I will show in the next video
just watch it all from begin until the end its not that long