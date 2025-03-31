BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Discovery place of judgment day on the Moon
The People Of The Qur'an
The People Of The Qur'an
117 views • 4 weeks ago

A video about how the place of judgment day is visible on the moon showing 3 big spots which are places of the bottom of the earth, I think Allah swt will turn the earth upside down like he said in the Quran in chapter 14 ibrahiem verse 48 and 3 groups will arise on judgement day like Allah swt says  in chapter Waqiah and I think its those 3 Spots on the moon which gives a mirror reflection, how the bottom of the earth got on the moon  is also another theory which I will show in the next video


Keywords
flat earthjudgement dayquranthe moonallah swt
Chapters

just watch it all from begin until the end its not that long

