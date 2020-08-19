Plandemic II - Indoctornation (FULL MOVIE)

FROM THE CREATORS OF THE MOST VIEWED

AND BANNED DOCUMENTARY OF ALL TIME 'PLANDEMIC' with JUDY MIKOVITZ...



JUST RELEASED on 8/18/2020, WATCH AND DOWNLOAD THE SECOND PART OF THE 'PLANDEMIC' SERIES, 'INDOCTORNATION' BEFORE IT IS CENSORED, BANNED & REMOVED FROM YOUTUBE AND THE REST OF THE CORPORATE INTERNET.

Going deep into what is really happening with mainstream media, Silicon Valley tech giants, big pharma and our health protection agencies, Mikki’s new film finally connects the dots…

Guided by the meticulous work of Dr. David E. Martin, Plandemic 2: Indoctornation, tracks a three decade-long money trail that leads directly to the key players behind the COVID 19 pandemic. Plandemic II connects the dots between all forms of media, the medical industry, politics and the financial industry to unmask the major conflicts of interests with the decision makers that are currently managing this crisis.



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