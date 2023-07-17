FLASHBACK | Rubio admits the MSM lied about the US biolabs in Ukraine.

BIOCLANDESTINE posted:A human-engineered pathogen allegedly killed 7 million people across the globe.
Russia and China said it was the US.
The US said it was naturally occurring, then unconstitutionally censored scientists and journalists who suggested it was a man-made bioweapon.
Who’s guilty?
March 9, 2022: Rubio admits the MSM lied about the US biolabs in Ukraine.
“A lot of these fact-checkers said ‘don’t even mention labs because they don’t even exist’. But they do, they exist all over the world.”
Why did the MSM lie about the labs if they had nothing to hide?
https://t.me/bioclandestine/2051
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.