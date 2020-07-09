© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Karla Turner Channeled by Karl Mollison short
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • July 09, 2020
You can see the entire video here -
https://www.getwisdom.com/dr-karla-turner-channeled-by-karl-mollison-10aug2017-2/
Karla Turner Ph.D., was a college instructor,
author and abduction researcher who broke new
ground in the world of UFO investigations starting
in 1988. Her work inspired others who also
collected and researched first hand accounts and
eventually came to unpopular conclusions about the
Alien Agenda. She lived in the great state of Texas.
Her three books: Into the Fringe (1992), Taken (1994),
and, with psychic Ted Rice, Masquerade of Angels (1994)
chronicle not only her own personal and family member
experiences, but also of others brave enough to come
forward and subject themselves to questioning, hypnosis
and regression therapy to reveal interactions with
apparent non-human entities.
These accounts combined to form a picture of beings
who are cruel, manipulativeand remorseless. Many of
their victims suffered with confusion, terror, rape,
sleeplessness and other unexplained medical conditions.
Throughout her relatively short career of investigation
and assistance to these unfortunate abductees, Karla
maintained a steadfast commitment to the truth and respect
for her subjects. This established her reputation and she
attracted other abductees and researchers to the cause of
understanding and spreading the word regarding this
overlooked and marginalized phenomena.
In her book Taken she wrote: "In spite of what some
prominent abduction theorists tell us about avoiding
thinking in terms of 'good and evil' or 'positive and
negative' when it comes to the aliens, this cannot be done,
nor should it be. For these women, for my husband and myself,
for all abductees, knowing that we have been made a part of
this agenda and that we have been implanted, trained, and
programmed to participate in some future scenario, how can
we not ask to what purpose our minds, bodies, and souls will
be used?"
She eventually and apparently ran afoul of great powers
and she was diagnosedwith an aggressive form of breast
cancer that took her life on January 9, 1996. This is a
similar fate of those who were boldly telling the story
from combined narratives, careful research and personal
experiences. She was only 48 years old.
We are happy to report that when Karl checked, Karla had
successfullytransitioned and she was in the Light.
She was eager to speak with us and her undaunted spirit
shone through inthis epic and outstanding channeling session.
God Bless Karla Turner!
https://www.getwisdom.com/dr-karla-turner-channeled-by-karl-mollison-10aug2017-2/
Karla Turner Ph.D., was a college instructor,
author and abduction researcher who broke new
ground in the world of UFO investigations starting
in 1988. Her work inspired others who also
collected and researched first hand accounts and
eventually came to unpopular conclusions about the
Alien Agenda. She lived in the great state of Texas.
Her three books: Into the Fringe (1992), Taken (1994),
and, with psychic Ted Rice, Masquerade of Angels (1994)
chronicle not only her own personal and family member
experiences, but also of others brave enough to come
forward and subject themselves to questioning, hypnosis
and regression therapy to reveal interactions with
apparent non-human entities.
These accounts combined to form a picture of beings
who are cruel, manipulativeand remorseless. Many of
their victims suffered with confusion, terror, rape,
sleeplessness and other unexplained medical conditions.
Throughout her relatively short career of investigation
and assistance to these unfortunate abductees, Karla
maintained a steadfast commitment to the truth and respect
for her subjects. This established her reputation and she
attracted other abductees and researchers to the cause of
understanding and spreading the word regarding this
overlooked and marginalized phenomena.
In her book Taken she wrote: "In spite of what some
prominent abduction theorists tell us about avoiding
thinking in terms of 'good and evil' or 'positive and
negative' when it comes to the aliens, this cannot be done,
nor should it be. For these women, for my husband and myself,
for all abductees, knowing that we have been made a part of
this agenda and that we have been implanted, trained, and
programmed to participate in some future scenario, how can
we not ask to what purpose our minds, bodies, and souls will
be used?"
She eventually and apparently ran afoul of great powers
and she was diagnosedwith an aggressive form of breast
cancer that took her life on January 9, 1996. This is a
similar fate of those who were boldly telling the story
from combined narratives, careful research and personal
experiences. She was only 48 years old.
We are happy to report that when Karl checked, Karla had
successfullytransitioned and she was in the Light.
She was eager to speak with us and her undaunted spirit
shone through inthis epic and outstanding channeling session.
God Bless Karla Turner!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.