Dr. Karla Turner Channeled by Karl Mollison short

You can see the entire video here -Karla Turner Ph.D., was a college instructor,author and abduction researcher who broke newground in the world of UFO investigations startingin 1988. Her work inspired others who alsocollected and researched first hand accounts andeventually came to unpopular conclusions about theAlien Agenda. She lived in the great state of Texas.Her three books: Into the Fringe (1992), Taken (1994),and, with psychic Ted Rice, Masquerade of Angels (1994)chronicle not only her own personal and family memberexperiences, but also of others brave enough to comeforward and subject themselves to questioning, hypnosisand regression therapy to reveal interactions withapparent non-human entities.These accounts combined to form a picture of beingswho are cruel, manipulativeand remorseless. Many oftheir victims suffered with confusion, terror, rape,sleeplessness and other unexplained medical conditions.Throughout her relatively short career of investigationand assistance to these unfortunate abductees, Karlamaintained a steadfast commitment to the truth and respectfor her subjects. This established her reputation and sheattracted other abductees and researchers to the cause ofunderstanding and spreading the word regarding thisoverlooked and marginalized phenomena.In her book Taken she wrote: "In spite of what someprominent abduction theorists tell us about avoidingthinking in terms of 'good and evil' or 'positive andnegative' when it comes to the aliens, this cannot be done,nor should it be. For these women, for my husband and myself,for all abductees, knowing that we have been made a part ofthis agenda and that we have been implanted, trained, andprogrammed to participate in some future scenario, how canwe not ask to what purpose our minds, bodies, and souls willbe used?"She eventually and apparently ran afoul of great powersand she was diagnosedwith an aggressive form of breastcancer that took her life on January 9, 1996. This is asimilar fate of those who were boldly telling the storyfrom combined narratives, careful research and personalexperiences. She was only 48 years old.We are happy to report that when Karl checked, Karla hadsuccessfullytransitioned and she was in the Light.She was eager to speak with us and her undaunted spiritshone through inthis epic and outstanding channeling session.God Bless Karla Turner!