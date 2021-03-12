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USS Liberty (quick edit + link)
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62 views • March 12, 2021
This short edit of "The day Israel attacked America - USS Liberty" ends on a question that needs to be considered by more people. If an acting President of the United States of America has to allow evil to be ignored, for fear of "cancel culture" costing him his job.. where does that leave ordinary reasonable people facing false accusations of anti-Semitism.
Here is the source link to the full length video.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tNrfQOyAJsdU/
NOTE TO BRIGHTEON: I hope it's ok to occasionally leave links to other sites, in matters relating to important truths, with potential to contribute to the human condition, I think of alt-media as a network with some common goals. If it's bad protocol to link to other sites just delete this and I'll understand.
Here is the source link to the full length video.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tNrfQOyAJsdU/
NOTE TO BRIGHTEON: I hope it's ok to occasionally leave links to other sites, in matters relating to important truths, with potential to contribute to the human condition, I think of alt-media as a network with some common goals. If it's bad protocol to link to other sites just delete this and I'll understand.
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