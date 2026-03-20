Russian Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed by a Ukrainian FPV drone strike, on the Pokrovsk front - clip 1

On the Pokrovsk front, a Russian Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed by a Ukrainian FPV drone strike.

The attack forced the helicopter to make an emergency landing, where it was engulfed in flames. Footage indicates the drone struck a rocket pod suspended under the wing, triggering the destruction.

An earlier attempt to intercept another helicopter failed, but the second Ka-52 was successfully taken out.

The crew did not survive and were finished off by additional FPV drones, there is a video of it.

(clip 2 was silent, couldn't post)

It's not even worth commenting on this totally unnecessary loss for frontline stunts.