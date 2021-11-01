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Update 1-11-2021 Biden Craziness and general chaos
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Biden trying to piss Americans off, wants to give illegal immigrants $450,000 lump sum. His polling numbers are sinking faster than a rock in the lake.
Links:
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/spencerbrown/2021/10/28/biden-wants-to-give-450k-to-each-illegal-immigrant-separated-at-border-n2598210
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/deblasios-new-york-19-fire-stations-close-new-york-citys-five-boroughs-sunday-due-personnel-shortages-caused-unvaccinated-firefighters/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/waterford-ireland-exposes-covid-vaccine-fraud/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/majority-americans-now-say-psychopath-serial-liar-tony-fauci-resign/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/racine-county-gop-executive-committee-calls-immediate-intervention-wisconsin-election-commission-nursing-home-fraud-scandal/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/new-hampshire-pennsylvania-join-ohio-missouri-withdraw-national-school-boards-association-letter-labeling-parents-domestic-terrorists/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/democrat-terry-mcauliffe-trashes-parents-closing-argument-school-boards-fine-people-started-showing-video/
Supreme court ruling “unavoidably unsafe products.” https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/10pdf/09-152.pdf This is the supreme court decision I mentioned and wasn't sure what the correct wording was.. Unavoidably Unsafe Products was the term.
Links:
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/spencerbrown/2021/10/28/biden-wants-to-give-450k-to-each-illegal-immigrant-separated-at-border-n2598210
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/deblasios-new-york-19-fire-stations-close-new-york-citys-five-boroughs-sunday-due-personnel-shortages-caused-unvaccinated-firefighters/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/waterford-ireland-exposes-covid-vaccine-fraud/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/majority-americans-now-say-psychopath-serial-liar-tony-fauci-resign/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/racine-county-gop-executive-committee-calls-immediate-intervention-wisconsin-election-commission-nursing-home-fraud-scandal/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/new-hampshire-pennsylvania-join-ohio-missouri-withdraw-national-school-boards-association-letter-labeling-parents-domestic-terrorists/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/democrat-terry-mcauliffe-trashes-parents-closing-argument-school-boards-fine-people-started-showing-video/
Supreme court ruling “unavoidably unsafe products.” https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/10pdf/09-152.pdf This is the supreme court decision I mentioned and wasn't sure what the correct wording was.. Unavoidably Unsafe Products was the term.
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