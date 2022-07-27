See the Videos of World Leaders Admitting to Failure of Deadly Mandatory Covid Injections

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Alex Jones breaks down the clips of world leaders admitting the failure of deadly mandatory covid injections.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-fauci-claims-he-never-pushed-for-lockdowns-receipts-from-2020-show-otherwise/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/get-ready-for-the-vaccine-death-apocolypse/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/a-pandemic-of-the-triple-vaccinated/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fauci-says-covid-mandates-should-have-been-tougher/
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