God Speaks in 2023 (Bible Talks with Steve Wohlberg)
White Horse Media
Published Yesterday

At the beginning of 2023, Pastor Steve Wohlberg recorded this short "Happy NEW Year" greeting inside White Horse Media’s studio. “Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord,” is God’s direct Word to each of us at the start of this NEW year, “and He will lift you up.” James 4:10. If we are willing to humble ourselves, to confess our sins, and to trust fully in Jesus Christ, we will discover that His mercy is “NEW every morning…Great is Your faithfulness." Lamentations 3:23

