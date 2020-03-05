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Democrats Rally Behind Biden Ahead Of Super Tuesday - War Room Full Show
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5 views • March 05, 2020
It's Super Tuesday and all eyes are on the outcome of the Democrat votes as the clear front runner could be crowned. It's Bernie's to lose but the Democrat establishment is pushing for Joe Biden hard. Meanwhile, Mike Bloomberg is sticking around for the fun. More news on the Coronavirus as the death count in America goes up to nine. Savanah Hernandez comes in studio to discuss attending a Tulsi Gabbard event the night before. Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
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