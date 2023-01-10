NUCLEAR ATTACK EMP [LIGHTS OUT] PROPHETIC WORD - MAURICE SKLAR & BRYRON SEARLE

HARD WORD TO AMERICA...

Gifted violinist Maurice Sklar's dream of America's future is troubling to say the least. Animated to life, this real life dream requires your full attention.

U B Ready – Bryron Searle

11/16/2022

LIGHTS OUT

Matthew 24: 9-13 9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake. 10 And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another. 11 And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many. 12 And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold. 13 But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.

My son, very soon the LIGHTS WILL GO OUT in this nation. The media will say that CLIMATE CHANGE caused it, but it will be caused by a nation that hates America.

Men have planned the LIGHTS OUT day for many years, and recently re-dedicated and pledged to do this. This event will go unseen and unheard, yet all will feel the effects of it.

My church and body has had the LIGHTS OUT for many years. They do not teach or preach My Word in the majority of churches. They teach another gospel, one where you are not armored up and ready for the persecution coming. They teach you will be gone, so there is no need to be prepared for the coming persecutions. I said if they hated Me first, they will hate you also.

My son, when the LIGHTS GO OUT, many will think it will be only temporary, but I say, it will be permanent. REPENT NOW. The days will be filled with much bloodshed, just as they have planned.

Evil men have met in Egypt to plan how to divide the world. The ten heads of the ten kingdoms have met and are moving to bring about LIGHTS OUT.

America, being full of weapons, must be brought down. When the LIGHTS GO OUT, the killings will begin. There will be no food, no water, and no sanity. All will be as prophesied in My Word. The beast kingdom will rise up as will the son of perdition.

America will destroy herself by her own lusts. Then the armies of the north (Russia), the armies of the south (terrorists and gangs crossing the southern border), and the armies of the far east (China and N. Korea), with blue helmets on (U.N.) will bring in the persecution. REPENT NOW.

My son, LIGHTS OUT will be caused by several high altitude explosions -- NO ONE will see it happen. It will be LIGHTS OUT instantly. REPENT NOW.

The TIME OF TESTING has begun, yet most do not see it. When the LIGHTS GO OUT, My Remnant will know it is TIME TO SHINE. The plans have been made as this is MY JUDGMENT on an unrepentant nation and a sin-filled church. REPENT NOW.

I have warned you now because I love you. Stay in constant prayer. Stay in My Word, for that is the only truth you will have.

Amen.

Lord Jesus

