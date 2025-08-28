Morning Manna - August 28, 2025 - Proverbs 10:17-18 - Walking in Truth or Wandering in Folly

In today’s Morning Manna, we explored Proverbs 10:17-18, where Solomon contrasts those who embrace correction with those who reject reproof and hide hatred behind deceitful speech. True wisdom leads us on the path of life, but a stubborn refusal to learn results in wandering and destruction. We also uncover how concealed bitterness and slander corrode the heart, relationships, and testimony of the believer. This teaching calls us to humility, integrity, and a guarded tongue.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





