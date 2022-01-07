CCR Weekly #10 - Ancient Alchemy: Resurrecting The Beast

Last week we looked at Hiram Abiff, the symbol for the Master Mason who will ascend to a Higher Plane, above all that is called God, and be the Capstone of the pyramid... the Antichrist.This week we will pick up where we left off, diving into the Ancient symbols within the "lost" art of Alchemy. For within this art lies the shadowy order who looks to cap the Pyramid with the Beast. We will look at the different groups carrying these symbols today and the things that these groups are doing to ressurect the Beast.***NYSTV***please Check out Now You See TVnystv.orgA VERY BIG THANKS TOShakeandwakeradio.comAnnie thank you for carrying our show and being such great moral support! WE LOVE YOU!!!***SOCIAL MEDIA***FacebookMeWeParlerGabTwitterInstagram