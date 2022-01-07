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CCR Weekly #10 - Ancient Alchemy: Resurrecting The Beast
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32 views • January 07, 2022
Last week we looked at Hiram Abiff, the symbol for the Master Mason who will ascend to a Higher Plane, above all that is called God, and be the Capstone of the pyramid... the Antichrist.
This week we will pick up where we left off, diving into the Ancient symbols within the "lost" art of Alchemy. For within this art lies the shadowy order who looks to cap the Pyramid with the Beast. We will look at the different groups carrying these symbols today and the things that these groups are doing to ressurect the Beast.
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This week we will pick up where we left off, diving into the Ancient symbols within the "lost" art of Alchemy. For within this art lies the shadowy order who looks to cap the Pyramid with the Beast. We will look at the different groups carrying these symbols today and the things that these groups are doing to ressurect the Beast.
***NYSTV***
please Check out Now You See TV
nystv.org
A VERY BIG THANKS TO
Shakeandwakeradio.com
Annie thank you for carrying our show and being such great moral support! WE LOVE YOU!!!
***SOCIAL MEDIA***
https://www.facebook.com/CourseCorrec...
MeWe
https://mewe.com/p/coursecorrectionradio
Parler
https://parler.com/user/CourseCorrect...
Gab
https://gab.com/Course_Correction_Radio
https://twitter.com/CourseCorrRadio
https://www.instagram.com/coursecorrectionradio/
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