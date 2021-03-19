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second life-a person just sent me a death threat!
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20 views • March 19, 2021
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the following is the full conversation:
[2021/03/17 17:49] nomtf Resident: don't mess with us because you can get hurt in real life
[2021/03/17 17:49] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): whos messing with you?
[2021/03/17 17:49] nomtf Resident: I will remove your social networks, I also know that you have a YouTube account
[2021/03/17 17:49] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): shall i contact the fbi and forward this message to them?
[2021/03/17 17:50] nomtf Resident: I'll kill you
[2021/03/17 17:51] nomtf Resident: I'm going to torture you for hours and the person you love the most too
[2021/03/17 17:51] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): im willing to bet some pretty good money ur wrong
[2021/03/17 17:51] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): by the way...im into kinky stuff too darling
[2021/03/17 17:51] nomtf Resident: how much money
[2021/03/17 17:52] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): so,ive already taken screen shots and everything that needs to be done
[2021/03/17 17:53] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): and they will link it right to pepperchini's facebook page and then right to his front door
[2021/03/17 17:53] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): want to play nice now?
[2021/03/17 17:53] nomtf Resident: we are from a sect and we like to go to the last consequences, you are already marked for us, we are many
[2021/03/17 17:54] nomtf Resident: I don't care about anything, you will die
[2021/03/17 17:54] nomtf Resident: die die die die die die die
[2021/03/17 17:54] nomtf Resident: die
[2021/03/17 17:54] nomtf Resident: die
[2021/03/17 17:54] nomtf Resident: die die die
[2021/03/17 17:54] nomtf Resident: die
[2021/03/17 17:54] nomtf Resident: die die
[2021/03/17 17:54] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): its okay sweetie,relax
[2021/03/17 17:54] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): ur gonna get all worked up and pass out
[2021/03/17 17:55] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): instead you should be trying to recruit me
[2021/03/17 17:56] nomtf Resident: I hope you are not filming, like my partner
[2021/03/17 17:56] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): why,are you cam shy?
[2021/03/17 17:57] nomtf Resident: https://0715f96b9c53.ngrok.io
[2021/03/17 17:58] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): no thanks
[2021/03/17 17:58] nomtf Resident: my page
[2021/03/17 17:58] nomtf Resident: there you will know everything
[2021/03/17 17:58] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): i know everything i need to
[2021/03/17 18:00] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): you see, all the videos and sites, and facebook ....all that means nothing to me....im just doing it because im bored.you have nothing to threaten me with,go ahead,lock me out of my accounts or whatever you want to do.you have no power over me.
[2021/03/17 18:02] nomtf Resident: I know a lot about you, your facebook contacts, I also know where you live and when you leave your house, I also know about the people who live with you
[2021/03/17 18:02] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): and you can even attack this account,go ahead, i have 21 more accounts
[2021/03/17 18:02] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): yeah,what kind of gun do i own?
[2021/03/17 18:03] nomtf Resident: I know everything about you
[2021/03/17 18:03] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): no u dont
[2021/03/17 18:03] nomtf Resident: just wait and enjoy
[2021/03/17 18:04] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): i will,if you make a move on me,this all goes straight to the fbi,it wont take them long to trace your ip
[2021/03/17 18:04] nomtf Resident: hahahahahahahaa
[2021/03/17 18:04] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): you have to be really fucking stupid to get on the internet and threaten someone with death
[2021/03/17 18:05] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): what....did get your brain out of a crackerjax box?
[2021/03/17 18:05] nomtf Resident: just wait, we will make you suffer too much and close your youtube account
[2021/03/17 18:05] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): keep it up
[2021/03/17 18:05] Second Life: User not online - message will be stored and delivered later.
Ironfang Subscribe Star Channel: https://www.subscribestar.com/ironfang-gaming
Ironfang Gaming You Tube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR-IilX1HN7St2PUxECLzRw
A Very Special "Thank you" To httpswww.fesliyanstudios
the following is the full conversation:
[2021/03/17 17:49] nomtf Resident: don't mess with us because you can get hurt in real life
[2021/03/17 17:49] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): whos messing with you?
[2021/03/17 17:49] nomtf Resident: I will remove your social networks, I also know that you have a YouTube account
[2021/03/17 17:49] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): shall i contact the fbi and forward this message to them?
[2021/03/17 17:50] nomtf Resident: I'll kill you
[2021/03/17 17:51] nomtf Resident: I'm going to torture you for hours and the person you love the most too
[2021/03/17 17:51] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): im willing to bet some pretty good money ur wrong
[2021/03/17 17:51] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): by the way...im into kinky stuff too darling
[2021/03/17 17:51] nomtf Resident: how much money
[2021/03/17 17:52] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): so,ive already taken screen shots and everything that needs to be done
[2021/03/17 17:53] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): and they will link it right to pepperchini's facebook page and then right to his front door
[2021/03/17 17:53] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): want to play nice now?
[2021/03/17 17:53] nomtf Resident: we are from a sect and we like to go to the last consequences, you are already marked for us, we are many
[2021/03/17 17:54] nomtf Resident: I don't care about anything, you will die
[2021/03/17 17:54] nomtf Resident: die die die die die die die
[2021/03/17 17:54] nomtf Resident: die
[2021/03/17 17:54] nomtf Resident: die
[2021/03/17 17:54] nomtf Resident: die die die
[2021/03/17 17:54] nomtf Resident: die
[2021/03/17 17:54] nomtf Resident: die die
[2021/03/17 17:54] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): its okay sweetie,relax
[2021/03/17 17:54] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): ur gonna get all worked up and pass out
[2021/03/17 17:55] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): instead you should be trying to recruit me
[2021/03/17 17:56] nomtf Resident: I hope you are not filming, like my partner
[2021/03/17 17:56] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): why,are you cam shy?
[2021/03/17 17:57] nomtf Resident: https://0715f96b9c53.ngrok.io
[2021/03/17 17:58] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): no thanks
[2021/03/17 17:58] nomtf Resident: my page
[2021/03/17 17:58] nomtf Resident: there you will know everything
[2021/03/17 17:58] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): i know everything i need to
[2021/03/17 18:00] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): you see, all the videos and sites, and facebook ....all that means nothing to me....im just doing it because im bored.you have nothing to threaten me with,go ahead,lock me out of my accounts or whatever you want to do.you have no power over me.
[2021/03/17 18:02] nomtf Resident: I know a lot about you, your facebook contacts, I also know where you live and when you leave your house, I also know about the people who live with you
[2021/03/17 18:02] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): and you can even attack this account,go ahead, i have 21 more accounts
[2021/03/17 18:02] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): yeah,what kind of gun do i own?
[2021/03/17 18:03] nomtf Resident: I know everything about you
[2021/03/17 18:03] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): no u dont
[2021/03/17 18:03] nomtf Resident: just wait and enjoy
[2021/03/17 18:04] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): i will,if you make a move on me,this all goes straight to the fbi,it wont take them long to trace your ip
[2021/03/17 18:04] nomtf Resident: hahahahahahahaa
[2021/03/17 18:04] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): you have to be really fucking stupid to get on the internet and threaten someone with death
[2021/03/17 18:05] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): what....did get your brain out of a crackerjax box?
[2021/03/17 18:05] nomtf Resident: just wait, we will make you suffer too much and close your youtube account
[2021/03/17 18:05] Jane Bloodworth (janebloodworth): keep it up
[2021/03/17 18:05] Second Life: User not online - message will be stored and delivered later.
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