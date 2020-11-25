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Αυτός ο λαός δεν μετανοεί ... είναι ίδιος με την εποχή του Νώε!
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18 views • November 25, 2020
Η κυρία Κυριακή, 95 ετών, από την Πτολεμαϊδα ήταν πνευματικό παιδί της Οσίας Σοφίας της Κλεισούρας. Της εμφανίστηκε η Παναγία και της είπε: “Οι Εκκλησίες θα είναι κλειστές και δεν θα σας σώσει ούτε η μάσκα ούτε το Εμβόλιο”. Όσα ακούμε να λέει στο βίντεο η κ.Κυριακή, τα είχε πει πριν την εμφάνιση του κορωναϊού !!!
Πηγή Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtlmkNCzjnA_I66LeAYIkug/videos
“Ioannis”
Πηγή Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtlmkNCzjnA_I66LeAYIkug/videos
“Ioannis”
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