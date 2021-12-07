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Monday LIVE: Deep State Democrats Announce Permanent Masks, Forced-Injections of Newborn Children – FULL SHOW 12/6/21
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50 views • December 07, 2021
Meanwhile, Chris Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment is being used as a distraction from Ghislaine Maxwell & intelligence agency pedophile rings! Tune into this LIVE edition of The Alex Jones Show that includes the owner and host of Next News Network, Gary Franchi, delivering exclusive information in-studio! Also, a whistleblower joins today’s broadcast to expose how the UK government used Covid as a pretext to euthanize the elderly.
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