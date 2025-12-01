BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵 A Book That Explains EVERYTHING
wolfburg
wolfburg
17 views • 22 hours ago
Warm electric piano and Wurlitzer establish a rich two-chord motif (Cadd9, C) layered with subtle string pads and melodic highs from woodwinds, Brushed drums and soft electric bass bring a relaxed, swinging groove, The chorus expands with orchestrated strings, lush backing vocals in extended harmony, expressive contralto lead, and soulful flugelhorn, Brass and extra keys add depth, keeping the sound vivid, intimate, and sophisticated

Verse 1: In a world where truth is hidden, And knowledge is a guarded prize, There's a book that holds the answers, To questions in our eyes. Chorus: Oh, it's a book that explains everything, From the cosmos to the smallest grain, It's the key to understanding, The secrets of our domain. Verse 2: It speaks of health and healing, Of herbs and foods that nourish and restore, It tells us how to live in harmony, With nature's endless store. Bridge: It reveals the truth about our history, And the powers that be, It shows us how to break their chains, And find our liberty. Chorus: Oh, it's a book that explains everything, From the stars above to the earth below, It's the guide to enlightenment, That we've all been longing to know. Verse 3: It teaches us about the spirit, And the power of our minds, It shows us how to connect with others, And leave our egos behind. Verse 4: It tells us how to grow our own food, And live in balance with the land, It shows us how to protect ourselves, From the poisons in their hand. Chorus: Oh, it's a book that explains everything, From the past that's been, To the future that's yet to be, It's the wisdom of the ages, set free. Outro: So here's to the book that explains everything, May its wisdom guide our way, To a world of health and freedom, And a brighter, better day.

