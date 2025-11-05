Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 5, 2025 – Mamdani victory, Ukraine-NATO defeat, and an amazing AI model that runs on phones

- Mamdani's Victory and the Song About New York City (0:09)

- Creation of the Song Using AI (2:50)

- Economic Consequences of Mamdani's Policies (5:11)

- Impact of Trump's Tariffs and Government Shutdown (8:25)

- New Brighteon Studio and AI Demonstration (11:44)

- Tragedy in the Transportation Industry (18:01)

- Russia-Ukraine Conflict and the Fall of Pokrovsk (30:38)

- Goldman Sachs Report on AI Job Replacement (39:55)

- Economic and Social Impact of AI Job Replacement (1:08:52)

- Introduction of Hakim from Above Phone (1:18:50)

- Introduction to the AI Integration and Software Overview (1:24:03)

- Demonstration of Local Inference and AI Model Details (1:26:46)

- Discussion on the Training Data and AI Model Capabilities (1:28:23)

- Speed and Performance of the AI Model (1:30:01)

- Exploring Various AI Model Capabilities (1:32:02)

- Educational and Research Applications of the AI Model (1:40:32)

- Practical Applications and User Experiences (1:50:48)

- Privacy and Security Features of the AI Model (1:55:56)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (2:03:05)





