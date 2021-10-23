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The East German Stasi (methods of oppression which formed the basis for modern 'gang stalking')
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83 views • October 23, 2021
The repressive communist organization which undertook activities that subsequently formed a large portion of the framework for the methods used in the organized harassment and 'gang stalking' activities that are currently on-going in western countries and all around the world, contrary to all basic human rights and dignities.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWBsRO1rnFg
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWBsRO1rnFg
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