Illegitimate Government AND Was Jesus and Antisemite?
- It's time we openly acknowledge that the U.S. government is not acting for the benefit of it's people and that we have a right and a duty to form a new government.
- Who is behind White Replacement?
- Was Jesus an Antisemite?'
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com
