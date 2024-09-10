THE (((HOMOSEXUAL BANKING MAFIA))) ☭ PLAYING THE WAITING GAME SCENE 4 [THE KAILASA TEMPLE]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE FLAT EARTHER - Proof our history is one massive lie!👇
VfB realized at the age of 4 that the first man on the moon had to be Ed Palefsky, the cameraman; that same thought process allowed VfB to grok that while our world is new, the universe is ancient, and we contain relics that could NOT possibly exist as creations of our hands - this is one example
Source: https://x.com/TheFlatEartherr/status/1832855584774774786