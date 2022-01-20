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The Matrix Plandemic - PART 2
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70 views • January 20, 2022
Bantics Show, January 19, 2022
The Matrix Plandemic PART 2
Continuing from where we left off, after Brian Washed took a trip down the rabbit hole.
https://www.instagram.com/thebanticsshow/
https://linktr.ee/thebanticsshow
Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/a7c4b28c-9cd5-4a95-8c43-c37be8e32f1a
The Matrix Plandemic PART 2
Continuing from where we left off, after Brian Washed took a trip down the rabbit hole.
https://www.instagram.com/thebanticsshow/
https://linktr.ee/thebanticsshow
Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/a7c4b28c-9cd5-4a95-8c43-c37be8e32f1a
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