Why did the FBI Raid Trump?

There have been a ton of stories, a lot of ideas, some guesses, and even more pontifications on why the FBI really went into the private residence of a former President of the United States to seize documents, and blow open his private safe!





So what's going on? Do we have the whole story?





What's the end game?





How should we react?





Is there more coming?





Let's explore it all in this episode of Renegade Media News!





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