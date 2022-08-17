Soundbite - Ep_252_3 Dr TSA - Where do you see things going?

#Adrian #essence #DrTSADr Terry Autesh and I have a long discussion about reconnecting to your essence and using your own internal guidance system instead of being mis-guided by others. Only you know your path and purpose.





To listen to the full episode:

https://youtu.be/3fVOKFfS-Aw

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sWRW8HN0Kk9F/

https://www.buzzsprout.com/1650910/11129468





You can reach Terry here: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDB8udzsuORxGT_RxM0WhOQ





Website: https://www.auteshtherapy.com/

Please feel free to share as you see fit.





Are you nutritionally deficient?

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Podcast: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/podcast/ or

https://fortheloveoftruth.buzzsprout.com/





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My book:

I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.





You can read more about it here:

http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/





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