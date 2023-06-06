Kakhovskaya HPP - Before and After the Ukrainians Blew It Up
⚡️The water level in the Dnieper near the Zaporozhye NPP fell by 2.5 meters after the breakthrough of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, it is expected to fall to 7 meters - acting head of the Zaporozhye region Balitsky
And this:
Ukraine has denied and of course as usual blame Russia.
NATO secretary general and UK Foreign Secretary as per tradition blame Russia for Kakhovka dam incident…
