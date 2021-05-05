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Hidden In Not So Plain Sight: How The Global Agenda Is Popping Up In Your Town
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70 views • May 05, 2021
No, this isn’t a federal bill in the making, my friends. It’s a local to my town Plan which seeks to cover all kinds of topics for my town, including increasing public-private partnerships to PURPOSEFULLY align ALL levels of local education to WORKFORCE/BUSINESS. That's right, fascism, plain & simple. in my town and in yours. Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to discuss the advancing global-to-federal-to-state-to-your-town system, and what must be done to stop it.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/hidden-in-not-so-plain-sight-how-the-global-agenda-is-popping-up-in-your-town/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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