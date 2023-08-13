Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New words give a new life. Ukraine 2008-2023. Propaganda needs to not make sense? Maui. Silver jam
channel image
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
96 Subscribers
42 views
Published a day ago

#colloidalsilver #Ukraine #reframing #propaganda #Maui


Sin-free video, silicon texts, sinister images and silver links:

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/new-words-give-a-new-life-silver-jam



Keywords
propagandaclimateukrainemauifentanylcolloidal silveripccreframing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket