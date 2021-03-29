The POLITICS OF RACE: GREAT AMERICAN RACE GAME - Trailer

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in America.
Interviewees include: Professor Walter Williams, Larry Elder, Bevelyn Beatty, Professor Glenn Loury, Dr Wilfred Reilly, Brandon Tatum, Robert Woodson, Niger Innis, Kmele Foster.
British film director Martin Durkin plunges into the shark-infested waters of American Race-Politics.
In GREAT AMERICAN RACE GAME, Durkin explores a number of awkward questions…
Has the accusation of ‘racist’ descended into a cheap political slur, used cynically and casually by the American Left to discredit, intimidate and silence political opponents?
Are Democrats forced to focus relentlessly on the spectre of Racism, in order to maintain their grip on the ‘black vote’ (without which they would struggle to achieve power)?
Does the Left’s embrace of Race as a primary focus, serve to make their otherwise unpopular anti-capitalist politics seem more noble and virtuous?
A remarkable number of BLM and Antifa supporters appear to be white university students. Could it be that the Left’s disdain for consumer society, their championing of ‘Trans’ rights, and their obsession with ‘Climate Change’, does not resonate with ordinary black Americans?
Are allegations of ‘systemic racism’ used to divert attention from the real problems facing America’s poorest black communities (for example, lousy government schools)?
A large number of working-class Americans do not seem enamoured with high taxes and big government, and as a result they vote Republican. This working-class rejection of Socialism is clearly embarrassing for the American Left. Do blanket accusations of racism serve to vilify and dismiss working class Republicans as ‘ignorant racist bigots’?
It is said that “All Whites Are Racist”. There is still plenty of racial bigotry in America, as there is elsewhere in the world. It is a terrible thing, and should be exposed, fought and condemned. Racists should be attacked and shamed. But is it helpful, or fair, to accuse people of being racist who are not, to find racism where there is none, and to use the accusation of ‘racist’ indiscriminately as a lazy political insult?
See the film at http://www.greatamericanracegame.com/