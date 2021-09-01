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Dr Parks "Science proves that getting the vaccine makes you more likely to get seriously ill from the Delta variant"
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70 views • September 01, 2021
Dr Park's testimony is being echoed by medical professional all over the world.
The vaccines were created with one specific variant in mind. That variant is now gone, it no longer exists.
However if you have had the vaccine, you are many times more likely to be infected by the Delta variant and suffer more sever negative effects of the virus.
The vaccines were created with one specific variant in mind. That variant is now gone, it no longer exists.
However if you have had the vaccine, you are many times more likely to be infected by the Delta variant and suffer more sever negative effects of the virus.
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