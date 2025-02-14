BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Only a Prophecy Student Would See This 02/14/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
248 views • 2 months ago

A number of Prophecies over the years are now finally in the news! Today Pastor Stan shares a headline in recent news, and showing the Prophecy it could be related to!


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

prophecy clubstan johnsonsee thisprophecy with stanprophecy student
00:00Robert F. Kennedy

05:57Denuclearize

09:24Revelation

11:05Ships & Airplanes

19:27Fighting Against the Government

20:14Violence

25:55Our Sponsors

