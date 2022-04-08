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217) Telemóvel excita a fotoluminescência em nanopartícula de grafeno no sangue
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15 views • April 08, 2022
Créditos ao Canal mariazeee:
Abril 03, 2022 | EXCLUSIVE: Australian Whistleblower Scientists Provide Evidence of Nanotech & Graphene Oxide: https://rumble.com/vzjlyb-exclusive-australian-whistleblower-scientists-provide-evidence-of-nanotech-.html
5G capaz de ser a versão remota deste tipo de neuromodulação:
Neuromodulação do sistema nervoso vegetativo: https://nesa.world/
Canal NesaWorld: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmQt9UA06fM926QukrAkBA
Maio 22, 2022 | Descripción de la Neuromodulación No Invasiva NESA®. Teoría fisiológica (4 min) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJ0BZZ6BPb0
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Abril 03, 2022 | EXCLUSIVE: Australian Whistleblower Scientists Provide Evidence of Nanotech & Graphene Oxide: https://rumble.com/vzjlyb-exclusive-australian-whistleblower-scientists-provide-evidence-of-nanotech-.html
5G capaz de ser a versão remota deste tipo de neuromodulação:
Neuromodulação do sistema nervoso vegetativo: https://nesa.world/
Canal NesaWorld: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmQt9UA06fM926QukrAkBA
Maio 22, 2022 | Descripción de la Neuromodulación No Invasiva NESA®. Teoría fisiológica (4 min) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJ0BZZ6BPb0
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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