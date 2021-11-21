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BIO WEAPONS FOR BABIES: PROFITS HIGH FOR KILLING 5 YEAR OLDS
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187 views • November 21, 2021
https://rumble.com/vphzf0-bio-weapons-for-babies-profits-high-for-killing-5-year-olds.html
Big Pharma's profit margins are skyrocketing right now just as the vaccine rollout for children has been given the all clear by the FDA. The big issue is that alongside the spike in value for these companies is the spike in vaccine induced child mortality.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
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Big Pharma's profit margins are skyrocketing right now just as the vaccine rollout for children has been given the all clear by the FDA. The big issue is that alongside the spike in value for these companies is the spike in vaccine induced child mortality.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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