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NO FAITH IN POLITICS | 5-21-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2669


Show Notes:


LAN Resources: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/resources/

Psalm 81: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%2081&version=KJV

Religious affiliation of congress: https://www.pewresearch.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2024/12/pr_2025-01-02_faith-on-the-hill_member-list.pdf

Senate Oath of Office: https://oaths.us/senate-oath-of-office/

1 Corinthians 6:18 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20corinthians%206%3A18&version=KJV

Woman celebrates killing her baby: https://x.com/BenZeisloft/status/2054615909835137483

Good Hard Preaching: https://www.facebook.com/watch?v=2077893979434467


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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