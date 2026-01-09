Stefan Molyneux looks into the shooting of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agents in Minneapolis, pointing out the differences between what law enforcement says happened and what witnesses report. He discusses how her death has affected local reactions, including protests, and how media stories have influenced public views. Molyneux goes over the laws on use of force and the moral questions tied to activism, encouraging people to question those stories and consider their effects on immigration rules and policing.





Note: around 0:10:40, I should have said "stepdaughter".





Sources: https://freedomain.com/sources-the-truth-about-the-ice-shooting/





