The Truth About the ICE Shooting!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
129 views • 24 hours ago

Stefan Molyneux looks into the shooting of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agents in Minneapolis, pointing out the differences between what law enforcement says happened and what witnesses report. He discusses how her death has affected local reactions, including protests, and how media stories have influenced public views. Molyneux goes over the laws on use of force and the moral questions tied to activism, encouraging people to question those stories and consider their effects on immigration rules and policing.


Note: around 0:10:40, I should have said "stepdaughter".


Sources: https://freedomain.com/sources-the-truth-about-the-ice-shooting/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
shootingiceevidencelaw enforcementphilosophyreasonprotestsstefan molyneuxminneapolistruth aboutrenee nicole good
