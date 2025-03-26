Blue Check, Draggieland, Cop Killed, Catholic Trump, London Plague-Fire, “Tommy Robinson”, Corrupt Starmer

SR 2025-03-25 Draggieland

* Will Elon allow Johnny to pay for a Blue Check?

* The Delingpod is doing full penance for having Johnny on: “IT’S NOT THE JESUITS! IT’S THE JOOOS!!!”

* Recap: Johnny’s latest gun vid.

* Female Jew Judge Lee Hyman Rosenthal has dictated that Texas A&M can not ban “Draggieland”.

* More gun talk because Stiff Richie wants to argue.

* Al Smith Dinner hosted by Al Smith No. 6

* “FACT-CHECKED”: JFK Jr.’s “plane accident” DID pave the way for Hitlery to become NY’s Romerican Senator-ette.

* Boston police officer John J. O’Keefe III’s unfortunate accident.

* Catholic anti-abortion warrior John-Henry Weston wants Trump to become a FULL Catholic.

* “Hamurabi’s Code” explained: Simeon and Levi take vengeance for Dinah upon Shechem.

* Conservitard Catholics: it was NEVER your Church.

* What religion is Donald’s LITERALLY Presidential Model model?

* Poor ex-priest trans-jenga Janine Roberts and poor Michael Voris.

* Johnny on homosexuality, sin and when can you come to Christ?

* Roger Stone the pervert Catholic.

* How many true Christians have ever wielded power?

* The “Great Plague” of London, the “Great Fire” of London, Catholic King Charles No. 2 and the JESUITS.

* “God, Country, Corps” (and JESUITS).

* Was “BREXIT” a ploy to disband “UKIP”?

* The Daily Pornographic Fail outs FAR-RIGHT ULTRA HARD-ON Gerard Batten and his Filipina wife FRANCES.

* The Voice told Johnny to love Simon Pegg despite Simon Pegg.

* RECAP: ChiCom Quaker MP Yuan Yang assures Kingdomites it’s okay for their kids to be oogled by “Asian” rape gangs.

* Leftist female Federal Prosecutor found dead in her VA home.

* Federal judge halts illegal alien deportation (that wasn’t really happening in the first place).

* Director of Pubic Persecution Keir Starmer said “nothing to see at Hillsborough”, nothing to see on “Jimmy” Savile; what does Jim Mora think?

