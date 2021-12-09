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Persona Towers - The Mechanism of Awakening
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33 views • December 09, 2021
Persona Towers - The Mechanism of Awakening - Completed
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We don’t want the old world, which was excessively egotistical and divided (by design in a lot of cases)
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We certainly don’t want ‘their’ new world, of complete control.
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The individual (who hasn’t sold their sovereignty) will need to establish their own world, of complete self-ownership, purpose & divine connection.
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This perspective launches from zero point, after a self-initiated psychological collapse.
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The Persona Towers project will highlight the mechanism. Try to find the message, behind the words & the artwork.
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With Love.
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Nothing / Persona Towers
.
We don’t want the old world, which was excessively egotistical and divided (by design in a lot of cases)
.
We certainly don’t want ‘their’ new world, of complete control.
.
The individual (who hasn’t sold their sovereignty) will need to establish their own world, of complete self-ownership, purpose & divine connection.
.
This perspective launches from zero point, after a self-initiated psychological collapse.
.
The Persona Towers project will highlight the mechanism. Try to find the message, behind the words & the artwork.
.
With Love.
.
Nothing / Persona Towers
Keywords
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