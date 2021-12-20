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Healthy Teen Dies After Pfizer Shot
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305 views • December 20, 2021
Heather Hobbs interviews Ernest Ramirez whose healthy teenage son, Ernesto Ramirez, died just days after getting the Covid-19 vaccination. Ernest, his father, is now trying to get his son's story to the world, hoping to help save as many lives as he can.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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