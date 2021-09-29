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Bernie Sanders vs. Hillary Clinton | Democratic Presidential Debate Analysis
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21 views • September 29, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3101/bernie-sanders-vs-hillary-clinton-democratic-presidential-debate-analysis
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3101-bernie-sanders-vs-hillary-clinton-democratic-presidential-debate-analysis
In the Democrats’ version of the Hunger Games, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Martin O'Malley, Jim Webb and Lincoln Chafee squared off for their political survival in Las Vegas, Nevada live on CNN.
What will Hillary Clinton say regarding the scandal about her email server? How does Bernie Sanders hope to shape the economy moving forward? Do All Live Matter or do Black Lives Matter? Should we have more or less Gun Control? Where is Joe Biden? Was Anderson Cooper an impartial moderator? Did Lincoln Chafee get permission to stay up past his bedtime?
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3101-bernie-sanders-vs-hillary-clinton-democratic-presidential-debate-analysis
In the Democrats’ version of the Hunger Games, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Martin O'Malley, Jim Webb and Lincoln Chafee squared off for their political survival in Las Vegas, Nevada live on CNN.
What will Hillary Clinton say regarding the scandal about her email server? How does Bernie Sanders hope to shape the economy moving forward? Do All Live Matter or do Black Lives Matter? Should we have more or less Gun Control? Where is Joe Biden? Was Anderson Cooper an impartial moderator? Did Lincoln Chafee get permission to stay up past his bedtime?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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