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Bernie Sanders vs. Hillary Clinton | Democratic Presidential Debate Analysis
Stefan Molyneux
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21 views • September 29, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3101/bernie-sanders-vs-hillary-clinton-democratic-presidential-debate-analysis
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3101-bernie-sanders-vs-hillary-clinton-democratic-presidential-debate-analysis

In the Democrats’ version of the Hunger Games, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Martin O'Malley, Jim Webb and Lincoln Chafee squared off for their political survival in Las Vegas, Nevada live on CNN.

What will Hillary Clinton say regarding the scandal about her email server? How does Bernie Sanders hope to shape the economy moving forward? Do All Live Matter or do Black Lives Matter? Should we have more or less Gun Control? Where is Joe Biden? Was Anderson Cooper an impartial moderator? Did Lincoln Chafee get permission to stay up past his bedtime?

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