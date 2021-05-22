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Astra Zeneca vaccine trying to connect bluetooth devices
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1076 views • May 22, 2021
Astrazeneca vaccine is a bluetooth connector - everywhere he goes - tv, car, radio, computer and phone asks to connect to him - you are no longer human - you are a machine - vaccine bluetooth connector astrazeneca - has nothing to do with covid!
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