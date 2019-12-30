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NSFW-STAR WARS THE CRIES OF SOYWOKER (REVIEW WITH SPOILERS) REDONKULAS.COM
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331 views • December 30, 2019
The Skywalker Saga comes to an end. Was it with a bang or with a whimper? Popp reviews “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” with spoilers.
Brought to you by "Invictus Rex"
https://www.amazon.com/Invictus-Rex-Book-one-ebook/dp/B082C8NDW8
Purchase "Red Days" on Amazon today, featuring Badd Popp!
Digital: https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P79KVC
Blu-ray and DVD: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082BWR4G5
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
This video is in compliance with Fair Use Copyright Law, as it is a film review for the purpose of education and criticism. All Star Wars properties are owned by Disney and Lucasfilm.
Sources
https://www.dailydot.com/parsec/star-wars-expanded-universe-not-canon/
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2018/jun/07/kelly-marie-tran-rose-why-are-some-star-wars-fans-so-toxic
Video Throwbacks
Back Burner Blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PqG1r9jolM
The Give a Fuck Scale
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXO8KqByb3U
10 Things We Hate About the Original Star Wars Trilogy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PV5TKerTLRI
Brought to you by "Invictus Rex"
https://www.amazon.com/Invictus-Rex-Book-one-ebook/dp/B082C8NDW8
Purchase "Red Days" on Amazon today, featuring Badd Popp!
Digital: https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P79KVC
Blu-ray and DVD: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082BWR4G5
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
This video is in compliance with Fair Use Copyright Law, as it is a film review for the purpose of education and criticism. All Star Wars properties are owned by Disney and Lucasfilm.
Sources
https://www.dailydot.com/parsec/star-wars-expanded-universe-not-canon/
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2018/jun/07/kelly-marie-tran-rose-why-are-some-star-wars-fans-so-toxic
Video Throwbacks
Back Burner Blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PqG1r9jolM
The Give a Fuck Scale
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXO8KqByb3U
10 Things We Hate About the Original Star Wars Trilogy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PV5TKerTLRI
Keywords
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