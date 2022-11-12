Bryan Melvin - Former Staunch Atheist's Experience in Hell!

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Bryan Melvin was a staunch atheist who would work hard to mock & stump Christians. After getting very sick, he died and was taken to hell. This is his horrific experience and grateful return.... Part 1: Please Like and Share!
Bryan's Book "A Unknown Land - Hell's Dominion" can be found at
Amazon.com
A Land Unknown: Hell's Dominion: Melvin, B.W. (amazon.com)
Christianbook.com A Land Unknown: Hell'S Dominion: B.W. Melvin: 9781597813808 - Christianbook.com
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net